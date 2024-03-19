ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami to launch election campaign in Tiruchi on March 24

March 19, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Palaniswami will cover districts in central and south Tamil Nadu, and will wrap up the first phase of his campaign on March 31, after campaigning in Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappdi K. Palaniswami will launch his election campaign in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, on March 24, 2024.

Two days after his Tiruchi visit, he will cover Thoothukudi and Tiruneveli, and on March 27, he will visit Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi. The following day, he will be in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram.

Mr. Palaniswami will canvass for his party’s candidates in Kancheepuram and Sriperumpudur on March 29, followed by Puducherry and Cuddalore on March 30. He will wrap up his first phase on March 31 after covering Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Drug menace

Mr. Palaniswami on Monday, March 18, 2024, also reiterated his demand that the DMK regime reply to the questions raised by his party over the issue of the drug racket in the State.

In a statement, he referred to a recent press release from the T.N. police regarding the arrest of 402 persons in 29 days during the seizure of drugs. He contended that this was done on the apprehension that the DMK regime would be in danger, as seizures and arrests till recently had been undertaken by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Mr. Palaniswami wanted to know who had permitted those 402 persons to “sell drugs freely” till now. What steps had been taken to arrest the kingpin of the drug racket, the AIADMK asked.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran expressed concern over the prevalence of drugs and their adverse impact on the youth of the State. He urged the DMK government to not remain lax with regard to this issue any more.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US