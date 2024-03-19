Edappadi Palaniswami to launch election campaign in Tiruchi on March 24

March 19, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappdi K. Palaniswami will launch his election campaign in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, on March 24, 2024.

Two days after his Tiruchi visit, he will cover Thoothukudi and Tiruneveli, and on March 27, he will visit Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi. The following day, he will be in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram.

Mr. Palaniswami will canvass for his party’s candidates in Kancheepuram and Sriperumpudur on March 29, followed by Puducherry and Cuddalore on March 30. He will wrap up his first phase on March 31 after covering Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drug menace

Mr. Palaniswami on Monday, March 18, 2024, also reiterated his demand that the DMK regime reply to the questions raised by his party over the issue of the drug racket in the State.

In a statement, he referred to a recent press release from the T.N. police regarding the arrest of 402 persons in 29 days during the seizure of drugs. He contended that this was done on the apprehension that the DMK regime would be in danger, as seizures and arrests till recently had been undertaken by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Mr. Palaniswami wanted to know who had permitted those 402 persons to “sell drugs freely” till now. What steps had been taken to arrest the kingpin of the drug racket, the AIADMK asked.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran expressed concern over the prevalence of drugs and their adverse impact on the youth of the State. He urged the DMK government to not remain lax with regard to this issue any more.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.