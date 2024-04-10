Edappadi Palaniswami pulls up TTV Dhinakaran and Thanga Tamilselvan; silent on OPS in Theni election rally

April 10, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - THENI

In a direct attack against AMMK candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran and the DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami appealed to voters in Theni to defeat them and ensure that they lose their deposit in the Lok Sabha poll.

Theni had always been a fortress of the AIADMK. Be it party founder M.G. Ramachandran or former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, they had been elected with a thumping majority. Likewise, the AIADMK had given an opportunity to people like T.T.V. Dhinakaran (now AMMK leader) and Thanga Tamilselvan, who became an MP and an MLA, respectively, but ditched the party after enjoying all the benefits, he said. “Both Mr. Dhinakaran and Mr. Thanga Tamilselvan, who were recognised by Jayalalithaa, are fighting against AIADMK candidate Narayanasami today. Such characters should be taught a lesson. Defeating them in such a manner that they even lose their deposit would be the best way to punish them,” he said. But he did not mention expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

Appreciating Mr. Narayanasami for his simplicity and dedication to serving the common man, Mr. Palaniswami said that the AIADMK candidate would always be accessible and bring development to the constituency.

Mr. Dhinakaran, who was elected an MP on the two leaves symbol 15 years ago from the same district, had forgotten about its people and was now seeking votes from them with the support of other parties. Likewise, Mr. Thanga Tamilselvan had also hopped from one party to the other for personal gain, he said.

He alleged that the DMK government led by M.K. Stalin had stalled projects implemented during the AIADMK regime, and that they would be revived once the AIADMK returned to power.

