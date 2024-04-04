Lok Sabha polls | Ecological degradation and industrial pollution take centre stage in Chennai North

April 04, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 12:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

It is, yet again, a direct battle between the DMK and the AIADMK in Chennai North constituency, which comprises some of the oldest and densely populated parts of the metropolis. DMK’s incumbent MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and son of former Minister Arcot N. Veerasami has been pitted against AIADMK’s R. Manoharan alias Royapuram R. Mano, who was formerly with the Congress and is a known face in the constituency.

While the BJP has fielded its legal wing president R.C. Paul Kanagaraj, J. Amuthini of the NTK is also in the fray.

Of the 36 candidates contesting in Chennai North Parliamentary constituency, 27 are independent candidates.

DMK bastion

The Lok Sabha constituency, which constitutes six Assembly segments — Kolathur (DMK), R.K. Nagar (DMK), Perambur (DMK), Royapuram (DMK), Tiruvottiyur (DMK), and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar (DMK) — is traditionally known to be a DMK bastion. In the past 16 Lok Sabha elections, DMK had emerged victorious 11 times.

Ecological degradation of Ennore wetlands, industrial pollution, and north Chennai’s vulnerability to inundation are among the key issues and present herculean challenge for the new Member of Parliament.

Mr. Veeraswamy, who replaced AIADMK’s T.G. Venkatesh Babu, and won with a vote share of nearly 62% in the last election relies on schemes implemented by the DMK government and his work so far to win a second term. He considers fulfilling some of the long-pending demands such as the ongoing ₹140-crore project to build a training wall at the Ennore Creek mouth and replacing level crossings with road overbridges or vehicular subways in places like R.K. Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, and Royapuram among his achievements.

The Kodungaiyur Dump Yard Biomining Project, which was one of his poll promises in the previous election, and the ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam’, launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, were other development works that would give a repeat of 2019 poll victory, he said.

“I took efforts to develop school infrastructure and get medical equipment for hospitals with industrial CSR funding, said Mr. Veeraswamy. On the rising industrial pollution that has caused severe ecological damage on groundwater and air quality in the Ennore belt, he said three meetings were conducted between government agencies, industries and local stakeholders and a pollution control board official was nominated in Tiruvottiyur. He promises to establish an exclusive TNPCB office for zone 1 to monitor industrial pollution and minimise traffic congestion on Ennore Expressway.

Changing the face of north Chennai with better job opportunities, waterways restoration, improved sports, healthcare infrastructure and educational institutions are on the cards of all prominent contenders.

Mr. Mano criticised the ruling party for not addressing long-pending civic issues.

“I seek voters’ support to give a chance to AIADMK for development. DMK that has won 11 times since 1957 has left the constituency underdeveloped and their electoral commitments remain tall promises.”

Pointing out that Vada Chennai Valamaagida (North Chennai to prosper) was his election slogan, Mr. Mano said, “I have chalked out specific plans to address various long-neglected issues to develop the constituency on a par with south Chennai. I want to bring societal change through better educational and employment opportunities.”

Electoral battlefield and north Chennai are not new to him, said Mr. Kanagaraj, a former office-bearer of the Madras High Court Bar council who had contested in 2014 elections and merged his political party with the BJP later. “I will focus on youth welfare and create awareness on drug free society. The constituency is in dire need of safe drinking water, relief from industrial pollution and sports facilities,” he said.

The constituency, which has a mix of socio-economic groups, including traders, fishermen and labourers, has garnered attention of realtors and new settlers.

However, slow progress in infrastructure development remain a major concern. The recent disasters in Ennore have led to a section of voters in the fishing villages in the region planning a boycott of the Lok Sabha election.

Elusive solutions

A. Bhagath Singh of Ennore Solidarity Group said, “Our protests are met with stopgap solutions. We still await permanent solutions in the over-exploited industrial zone. Instead of shining light on beach beautification alone, a comprehensive ecological restoration in the constituency needs focus.” Residents of Periakuppam such as R. Balachandar demand a comprehensive assessment of the impact of industrial pollution on groundwater and air and fishermen’s livelihood.

Voters want permanent solutions to flooding and industrial pollution.

Ernest Paul, president, Royapuram Residents’ Welfare Association, said steps should be taken to set up small enterprises to generate employment. The waterways must be desilted to tackle floods and droughts. The constituency must become self-sufficient in terms of education and healthcare facilities as people travelled long distances for quality, he added.