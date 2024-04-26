Eco-friendly polling booth in Attingal with message of sustainable living

April 26, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 08:06 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Voters who walked into the polling booth at the Government College in Attingal on Friday were in for a surprise. Decked up with palm fronds and having amenities which many other booths did not have, this was one of the model eco-friendly polling booths set up as part of measures to ensure a green election as well as aimed at increasing awareness among the public about sustainable living.

The green booths were set up at select places in each constituency as part of an initiative by the Haritha Kerala Mission, the Suchitwa Mission and the respective local body. As per the green protocol, no plastic materials are allowed in the booth and its vicinity. Wooden benches were used instead of plastic chairs, while display boards and decorations were made using eco-friendly material. Drinking water was provided in earthen pots and tumblers. Amenities for refreshment were arranged in green polling booths.

“Haritha Karma Sena members are posted in the green booths to arrange all the amenities and to ensure the strict following of green protocol. For segregated collection of waste, we have also arranged collection bins separately for biodegradable and non biodegradable waste,” says Santhakumari, resource person, Suchitwa Mission.

At the B.B. Government Lower Primary School in Anchuthengu, the Haritha Karma Sena members said that the quantity of plastic waste has gone up in the summer, especially due to the increasing consumption of mineral water. But, a good section of the voters were reluctant to use the designated trash bins set up in the model booth, they said.

