Election Commission warns Telangana Minister Konda Surekha to remain careful in her ‘public utterances’  

April 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India has cautioned Minister Konda Surekha to remain careful in her ‘public utterances’ when the model code of conduct is operational in the State.

The Commission has “strongly censured” Ms. Surekha for her remarks against BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao in violation of the provisions of the MCC as also the advisory issued by the ECI in this regard. The ECI recalled its advisory to all political parties and leaders not to make false statements, utterances without factual basis aimed at misleading the voters. “Criticism of other parties or their workers on the basis of unverified allegations or on distortions shall be avoided,” the ECI said in its advisory issued ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI was responding to a complaint lodged by BRS official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan and former MLC Karne Prabhakar that Ms. Surekha, during a press conference, made unverified, unsubstantiated allegations against BRS and more particularly, against Mr. K.T. Rama Rao. Based on the complaint, the Commission said it had requested the Chief Electoral Officer for a factual report on the issue and the Telangana CEO sent a report on this.

The ECI quoted the text of the comments made by the Minister. “KCR garu, by indulging in tapping of phones, your son has blackmailed many persons like heroines and brought some of the officers to a situation of losing their jobs and facing imprisonment,” the Minister is quoted as saying. Further, she said: “Your sister has already gone to the birthplace of Lord Krishna... In your case of phone tapping, the investigation is going on. All the tricks and tactics which you have been doing will also come out...” she said.

The ECI said, in its communication, that Part-2 of Part I General conduct of Model Code of Conduct provides that: “Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and condidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties and their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

The Commission recalled that Ms. Surekha was not only a star campaigner for the Congress, but also a Minister in the government of Telangana. “You bear the additional responsibility of choosing your words carefully while making any claim/allegation against any political party or the leader. In the present case, unverified allegations made by you pose a risk of maligning the image of the opposition party/leader and to disturb level playing field amid ongoing election process in Telangana.”

