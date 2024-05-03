GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI to take a call on BRS complaint today

May 03, 2024 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court, on Thursday, disposed of the writ petition filed by BRS after the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that it would decide by Friday on the complaint to restrain all political parties and leaders from making remarks against BRS and its leaders linking them with the phone-tapping case.

ECI’s standing counsel Avinash Desai informed the Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, which heard the petition, that it would take a call on the BRS petition to act upon political leaders making defamatory remarks against BRS leaders linking the latter with the ongoing case.

The petitioner’s counsel told the Bench that on March 29, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a statement linking BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao with the case. The advocate stated that Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy and leader K.K. Mahender Reddy and BJP leaders, including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, made defamatory statements alleging that K.T. Rama Rao was involved in phone-tapping.

The council said that BJP Telangana’s ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle posted a video in which the lyrics of the song allege the consumption of drugs by BRS working president. He also cited the statements made by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Konda Surekha stating that he was involved in phone-tapping.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.