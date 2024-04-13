ADVERTISEMENT

ECI holds programme to promote voter education, participation in polls in Idukki

April 13, 2024 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST

According to officials, the match was held with the theme ‘from football grounds to polling booths’

The Hindu Bureau

Former international footballer I.M. Vijayan kicked off the Tusker Shield,” friendly football match held at Munnar KDHP ground at Old Munnar in Idukki on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

The Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) Ripple tea team won a friendly football match, Tusker Shield, held at Munnar KDHP ground in Old Munnar in Idukki on Friday. The match was held as part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to promote voter education and participation in elections.

Former international footballer I.M. Vijayan kicked off the event. In the match, the Idukki district police team and the Kanan Devan Hills Plantation Ripple Tea team vied for the title and the latter team won. Idukki Collector Sheeba George handed over the trophies to the winners.

According to officials, the match was held with the theme ‘from football grounds to polling booths’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US