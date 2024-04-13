ECI holds programme to promote voter education, participation in polls in Idukki

April 13, 2024 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST

The Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) Ripple tea team won a friendly football match, Tusker Shield, held at Munnar KDHP ground in Old Munnar in Idukki on Friday. The match was held as part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to promote voter education and participation in elections.

Former international footballer I.M. Vijayan kicked off the event. In the match, the Idukki district police team and the Kanan Devan Hills Plantation Ripple Tea team vied for the title and the latter team won. Idukki Collector Sheeba George handed over the trophies to the winners.

According to officials, the match was held with the theme ‘from football grounds to polling booths’.

