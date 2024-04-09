ECI defends its directive to Kerala govt. not to approve Consumerfed proposal to open Vishu, Ramzan markets

April 09, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 08:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday told the Kerala High Court that the Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) has directed the State government to defer any action on the proposal by the Kerala State Co-operative Consumers’ Federation Ltd (Consumerfed) to open markets across the State ahead of Ramazan and Vishu till the completion of elections, as the proposal had the potential to influence voters in the State which is going to the polls on April 26.

The submission was made in a statement filed in response to a writ petition filed by the Consumerfed challenging the Chief Electoral Officer’s order. The statement said that the proposal by the Consumerfed seeks grant of ₹5 crore as subsidy advance for opening 250 markets from April 8 to April 14. A free and fair election formed the bedrock of democracy. It was for the Election Commission to provide a level playing field for all the parties and to ensure that no political party gets an unfair advantage by the virtue of it being in power at the time of election. The model code of conduct for political parties ensures such a level playing field so that the voters did not get swayed by new schemes and programmes by the ruling political parties by misusing their official positions to promote the prospects of their candidates. The model code of conduct had come into force with effect from March 16, 2024.

The petition by the Consumerfed contended that the order of the Chief Electoral Officer was illegal and unjust.