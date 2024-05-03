GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ECI asks States to ensure time-bound issuance of ‘no dues certificates’ to candidates

The ECI asked all States and Union Territories to ensure that “no dues certificates” are provided within 48 hours of the request by candidates planning to contest polls

May 03, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The poll body said that as recently as during the ongoing Lok Sabha election, an intending candidate could not obtain such a certificate despite clearing dues. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India has directed all States and Union Territories to ensure time-bound issuance of “No Dues certificate” to intending candidates which are to be included in their affidavits.

In an advisory to all States and UTs, the ECI asked them to ensure that “no dues certificates” are provided within 48 hours of the request by candidates who are planning to contest polls.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 updates, May 3

The poll body said that this was required as if the candidate is not able to provide “no dues certificate” even after he has cleared all such dues it goes against his candidature at the time of scrutiny of nominations.

There is no respite to the candidate even if he submits the certificate after expiry of the statutory period of filing of nominations in the constituency concerned, a senior ECI official said.

“Such instances may cause significant loss not only to the aspiring candidates but also to the political parties and electorate of the constituency concerned and undermines the principles of participatory electoral democracy. The advisory has been issued to ensure that this does not happen,” the official added.

The poll body said that as recently as during the ongoing Lok Sabha election, an intending candidate could not obtain such a certificate despite clearing dues.

A candidate who files nomination paper during an election to Parliament and State legislature has also to file an affidavit before the returning officer concerned under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

