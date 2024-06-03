ADVERTISEMENT

EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

Updated - June 03, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh claimed that attempts were made to influence 150 District Magistrates and Collectors ahead of June 4, the counting day.

PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh file. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India on June 3 refused to grant additional time to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 District Magistrates and Collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah calling up district magistrates and collectors, indulging in 'brazen intimidation': Congress

The poll panel asked Mr. Ramesh to submit details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently. He wrote to the EC on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply.

In a letter to Mr. Ramesh, the ECI said, “The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 p.m. today — June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action.”

CEC Kumar dismisses Opposition concerns over polling exercise, asks for proof of attempts to influence elections

The ECI said his allegation that attempts have been made to influence the District Magistrates of around 150 parliamentary constituencies, who are also the Returning Officers and District Election Officers, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for June 4. The poll agency said no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US