GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh claimed that attempts were made to influence 150 District Magistrates and Collectors ahead of June 4, the counting day.

Updated - June 03, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh file.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh file. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India on June 3 refused to grant additional time to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 District Magistrates and Collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah calling up district magistrates and collectors, indulging in 'brazen intimidation': Congress

The poll panel asked Mr. Ramesh to submit details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently. He wrote to the EC on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply.

In a letter to Mr. Ramesh, the ECI said, “The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 p.m. today — June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action.”

CEC Kumar dismisses Opposition concerns over polling exercise, asks for proof of attempts to influence elections

The ECI said his allegation that attempts have been made to influence the District Magistrates of around 150 parliamentary constituencies, who are also the Returning Officers and District Election Officers, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for June 4. The poll agency said no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.