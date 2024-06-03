Election Commission orders repolling in two West Bengal booths

Ahead of counting for votes polled in Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission on June 2 ordered repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies, an official said.

The decision of repolling, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 3, was based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned, he said.

The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga Assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip Assembly seat, he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP wrote to the poll body, seeking repoll at several booths in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

All these seats went to the polls in the last phase on June 1.

