EC orders repolling in one booth of Chamarajanagar on April 29

April 27, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated April 28, 2024 04:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission of India (EC) has ordered repolling in one polling station in Hanur Assembly constituency of Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency on April 29.

The repolling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in polling station No. 146, Government Lower Primary School, Indiganatha, Hanur Assembly constituency, said a release.

“Based on reports submitted by the Returning Officer and General Observer for Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituency and after considering all relevant circumstances, the EC has declared, in accordance with Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that the poll conducted on April 26 at polling station No. 146 to be void,” the release said.

Polling on Friday was suspended at Indiganatha village after an incident of stone-throwing. A poll boycott had been announced by the villagers over infrastructural issues in villages adjoining forests. Indiganatha booth had voters from five villages, mostly hadis near M.M. Hills. According to EC officials, trouble started when voters of other hadis arrived to cast their votes at Indiganatha amidst the boycott call. The villagers took objection to the voters of other villages coming to vote despite the boycott call. This reportedly triggered stone pelting in which a woman sustained minor injuries. The polling booth was ransacked by angry protestors, damaging the EVM and other poll material.

Barring the incident at Indiganatta, polling in Chamarajanagar was peaceful. The repolling on Monday will be held under tight security considering Friday’s incident, even as the local officials, including the tahsildar, will try to convince villagers who had given the poll boycott call to vote.