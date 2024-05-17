ADVERTISEMENT

EC issues notice to former Calcutta HC judge for undignified remarks against Mamata

Updated - May 17, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s remarks were improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste and violative of the poll code, says EC

Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Abhijit Gangopadhyay is the BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday issued a show cause notice on former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for making offensive comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission said the comments made by Mr. Gangopadhyay were found to be “improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste and prima facie violative” of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The notice also reminded the BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in the State about the EC’s recent advisory, which said that political parties and candidates should refrain from any deeds or action or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission has sought his response by 5 p.m. of May 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The poll body’s action comes on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Mr. Gangopadhyay for his remarks at a public meeting in Haldia on May 15.

Mr. Gangopadhyay is the fourth politician who has been served a notice for undignified remarks against women during the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Others are the BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and the Congress’s Supriya Shrinate and Randeep Surjewala.

Voting will be held in Tamluk on May 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US