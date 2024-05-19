EC censures Trinamool Congress’ Humayun Kabir for threatening rivals, voters

The Election Commission on Saturday censured Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir for allegedly threatening voters and rival party workers through statements based on religious lines.

Responding to a show-cause notice issued to him on the matter, Mr. Kabir had defended himself and said his remarks were deliberately taken in isolation to make it seem as a threat and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

While delivering a speech in the Kazipara area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress leader had threatened the voters and the workers of rival parties and the Election Commission believed that his remarks sought to create religious divide.

The poll authority said it is convinced that he made the statement and thus violated the provisions of the MCC.

Dubbing his remarks as a misconduct, the commission "strongly condemned" and censured him.

