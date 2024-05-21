ADVERTISEMENT

EC bans BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours for remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Published - May 21, 2024 02:31 pm IST

The former Calcutta High Court judge made the remarks against the West Bengal Chief Minister while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of retired Calcutta High Court justice and BJP candidate from Tamluk constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay, centre. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India censured former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate from Tamluk in West Bengal Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, barring him from campaigning for 24 hours from 5 p.m. today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll panel had sent him a show-cause notice based on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Mr. Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Ms. Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

In its notice to him, the EC said Mr. Gangopadhyay’s comment has been found to be “beyond dignity in every sense of term” and “in bad taste”, and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

The BJP has fielded Mr. Gangopadhyay from the Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US