EC asks MeitY to stop Viksit Bharat WhatsApp messages

March 21, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

The Election Commission of India has directed Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to immediately halt delivery of “Viksit Bharat” messages over WhatsApp.

According to sources, a compliance report in the matter has been demanded immediately from MeitY.

Several people in India — and some abroad — have received messages since March 15 from “Viksit Bharat Sampark,” a series of verified WhatsApp Business accounts with different phone numbers, with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letter from Mr. Modi lists several government schemes, sought ideas and suggestions from the public, and thanked them for their “support” on issues like “GST, abrogation of Article 370, new law on Triple Talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act to enhance women’s participation in the Parliament, the inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing extremism”.

Congress MP Manish Tewari accused the government of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which prohibits the “misuse of official mass media during the election period for... publicity regarding achievements” to boost the chances of the party in power in polls. The MCC kicked in with the announcement of polling dates on Saturday.