EC asks CBDT to verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s poll affidavit

April 09, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in information provided in the affidavit filed by Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar while filing his nomination from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

The move follows a complaint by the Congress, which had alleged a mismatch in the actual and declared assets in the affidavit filed by Mr. Chandrasekhar.

As per the information filed, the Minister’s taxable income sharply declined from ₹10.83 crore in FY 2018-19 to nearly ₹5.59 lakh in 2022-23. Over the last five financial years, he declared incomes of ₹10.8 crore in 2018-19, ₹4.48 crore in 2019-20, ₹17.51 lakh in 2020-21, ₹680 in 2021-22, and ₹5.59 lakh in 2022-23.

Sources said that as per procedure, the EC had directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by the Union Minister.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, a former Rajya Sabha MP, filed his nomination on Thursday. He is pitted against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front has fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran, making it a triangular contest.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26, and the contest in Thiruvananthapuram will be one of the most watched battles in the election.

Mismatch and falsification in affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. According to the law, concealing any information in the nomination papers or affidavits is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or a fine, or both.