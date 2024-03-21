March 21, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BJP candidate from Malkajgiri Parliament constituency Eatala Rajender has vowed to develop the area in all spheres with the help of the next Modi Government at the Centre with his ‘sureties’.

Addressing a gathering, who had come to wish him on his birthday at his Shamirpet residence on Wednesday, the BJP leader released ‘Eatala Sureties’ which will be conjoined with the party’s manifesto and the Modi Government’s flagship development and welfare schemes in the areas of cleanliness, skill development, digital initiatives and so on.

Unemployment is a big challenge in the constituency and he will be striving his best to ensure more skill development centres are opened in the area to help and equip the youth with opportunities in the new growth areas through the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Made in India’ schemes, he said.

Public healthcare is another priority and he was quite aware of the enormous financial burden on citizens when any member of the family falls sick, and therefore his endeavour will be to increase the reach of the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ medical insurance scheme and improve infrastructure facilities.

People from all over the State and across the country have made Malkajgiri their home but do not have a shelter of their own, he said, and pointed out that the poor are unable to own a house due to the steep rise in property prices. The BJP Government at the Centre had sanctioned 2.37 lakh houses for the poor in Telangana but the previous government failed to take it up and he will see that the scheme is taken up here.

Mr. Rajender also mentioned the poor roads and sewerage network plus public transport in the area that need to be improved in tune with the burgeoning population. “Mr. Modi himself kicked off my campaign with his road show last week. Since then I have been getting a lot of support from people. Everyone knows about my role during the separate state agitation and later as the finance minister and also as the health minister during the COVID pandemic,” he added.

