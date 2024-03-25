Durai Vaiko turns emotional at meeting, vows to contest poll only on MDMK’s symbol

March 25, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - TIRUCHI

The MDMK’s principal secretary and the party’s candidate for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency, Durai Vaiko, on Sunday turned emotional at a meeting with senior leaders of the DMK-led INDIA bloc here, and categorically declared that he would contest only on his party’s symbol.

He turned emotional after a few frontline leaders of the DMK asked him to contest on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol in a bid to ensure his victory.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, S. Regupathy and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were among those who attended the meeting, held at the Kalaignar Arivalayam here, to introduce his candidature.

S. Vairamani, Tiruchi (central) district secretary of the DMK, in his speech, said that the winning chances of Mr. Durai Vaiko would be bright if he contested on the ‘rising sun’ symbol. It would be good if he took a decision by considering various aspects of the ground situation, he had said.

Mr. Poyyamozhi indirectly endorsed this remark. The Minister, who described Mr. Durai Vaiko as a “sword of war”, hoped that his decision would be sharp.

While seeking the support of members of the DMK-led alliance, Mr. Durai Vaiko contended that he was not interested in contesting in the Lok Sabha election initially, but decided to enter the fray keeping in mind the interests of his father (MDMK general secretary Vaiko) and his party cadre, for whom his father “toiled for over 30 years”.

He said that he would contest only on his party’s symbol and would not change his stand. “I am a man of self respect. The DMK was the party of C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. Mr Vaiko had held Mr. Karunanidhi in high regard,” he recalled emotionally.

