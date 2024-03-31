Durai Vaiko launches intensive campaign; hopes to popularise ‘Matchbox’ symbol

March 31, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

After a long wait for the allocation of symbol, MDMK leader and candidate of the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency Durai Vaiko, a debutant to electoral politics, has started campaigning.

After an intense lobbying, the MDMK secured the lone seat, although the incumbent MP and senior Congress leader Su. Thirunavukkarasar fought hard to contest again from the constituency, in the INDIA bloc led by the DMK in the State.

Shortly after the MDMK announcing his candidature about 10 days ago Mr. Durai Vaiko came to Tiruchi and began meeting the leaders and influential personalities in the constituency, comprising the assembly segments such as Tiruchi (East), Tiruchi (West), Srirangam, Thiruverumbur, Pudukottai and Gandarvakottai.

However, the uncertainty over the allotment of ‘Top’ symbol, the MDMK’s traditional symbol until the party got de-recognised in 2010, made him wait to launch campaigning. The Election Commission of India refused to allot the ‘Top’ symbol on the ground that the plea could have been considered if it had contested in at least two seats this year.

Though the Tiruchi district functionaries of the DMK urged Mr. Durai Vaiko to contest on the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, the DMK’s symbol, to maximise the winning chances, he made it clear that he would contest only on the party symbol.

Mr. Durai Vaiko, who was allotted ‘Matchbox’ symbol after the end of withdrawal of nominations on Saturday, began open jeep campaign on Sunday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and DMK principal secretary K.N. Nehru, who formally inaugurated the campaign trail near the Sedal Mariamman Temple at Bheema Nagar in the city, said that the DMK workers and the alliance partners would work hard to ensure the victory of Mr. Durai Vaiko.

With just 18 days left for the poll day, Mr. Durai Vaiko has a task cut out to popularise the ‘Matchbox’ symbol among the voters of the constituency. He depends upon the cadre of the DMK, the MDMK and other alliance partners. However, he exudes confidence over popularising the symbol.

Besides distributing pamphlets, highlighting the pictures of ‘Matchbox,’ his supporters began circulating the symbol on various social media platforms. The cadre, who have been roped in for campaigning, carry placards wherever the campaign parties go for canvassing.

“It is an election to unseat the ‘anti-people’ BJP at the Centre. The ‘Matchbox’ symbol is a household name. Within no time, the voters have become aware of the symbol. We will reach out to each and every voter in the constituency,” Mr. Durai Vaiko said.