Dubai-based engineer comes to Yadgir to vote in Lok Sabha elections

May 07, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Yadgir

The 45-year-old engineer works in Dubai (UAE) for a U.K.-based company,

Vijay Gujjar, a 45-year-old engineer based in Dubai (UAE), came to India to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections, in Yadgir on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijay Gujjar, a 45-year-old engineer working in Dubai (UAE) for a U.K.-based company, came to India to cast his vote in Yadgir. He has been working in Dubai for the last two decades.

The family of Mr Gujjar is from Bhadravati, but they had moved to Yadgir.

He said that it is every Indian’s duty to vote to strengthen the nation.

His move to come from abroad to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in India was appreciated by local people.

One of the voters said, “His enthusiasm to vote to decide the nation’s real ruler will serve as a model to others.”

During the Karnataka Assembly elections in May 2023, a 23-year-old came to India from London in the U.K. to cast his vote. Adhish R. Wali, a member of London Youth Council, went to a the polling booth in Bidar, along with his 91-year-old grandfather Shivasharanappa Wali, to exercise his franchise for the first time.

