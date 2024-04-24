Dual, bogus votes to be checked using technology

April 24, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated April 25, 2024 08:57 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district administration plans to use the ASD monitor mobile application to prevent dual voting and bogus voting in Kozhikode and Vadakara constituencies during polls on Friday.

District Collector and District Election Officer Snehil Kumar Singh has said that web casting facility will be available at all booths in the district, and that videos of the whole polling process will be available at the control room at the collectorate through CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, dual votes (cases in which one voter has votes in two or more polling booths as per the voter’s list) have been detected in some parts of the district. The ASD monitor app will be used to prevent a voter from voting in more than one booth. The photographs of individuals suspected to have dual votes will be uploaded in the app when they vote the first time. If they turn up for voting in any booth after this, the app will detect them. Efforts are also being made to prevent bogus votes.

There are 14,21,883 voters in the Vadakara constituency including 6,81,615 males, 7,40,246 females, and 22 transgenders. There are 14,29,631 voters in Kozhikode constituency including 6,91,096 males, 7,38,509 females, and 26 transgenders. There are 1,206 and 1,207 polling stations in Kozhikode and Vadakara respectively, of which 16 are model booths while 52 are pink booths that have only female polling officers. There are 141 problematic booths in the district, while there are 43 booths with Maoist threat in Vadakara alone.