Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K. Sreenivasa Reddy has announced liquor ban in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad between 6 p.m. on May 13 to 6 a.m. on May 14. According to the advisory issued on Sunday, all shops, hotels, clubs etc. have been prohibited from possessing or selling liquor.

