Drop in voter turnout fails to dampen spirits of rival fronts in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency

April 26, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The drop in voter turnout compared to the 2019 general elections has not dampened the spirits of the key fronts in the Chalakudy constituency as they exuded confidence of making it big on the counting day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chalakudy registered a polling percentage of 71.78, according to figures provided by the State Election Commission as of 9 p.m. on Friday. In 2019, the central Kerala constituency had recorded a total voter turnout of 80.4%. The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) compared the fall in the polling percentage this time to the overall drop in the total turnout in the State.

Among the Assembly constituencies, the poll percentage this time was: Kaipamangalam (72.63), Chalakudy (69.03), Kodungallur (70.9), Perumbavoor (73.13), Angamaly (68.32), Aluva (70.45), and Kunnathunad (78.11), as per the data available at 9 p.m. The total polling percentage in 2019 Assembly-wise was: Kaipamangalam (80.21), Chalakudy (77.7), Kodungalloor (78.78); Perumbavoor (81.71), Angamaly (79.93), Aluva (80.44), and Kunnathunad (84.40).

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the campaign managers remained cautious by not offering tall claims, they sounded confident about their internal calculations. Roji M. John, Congress MLA representing the Angamaly Assembly constituency, stated that the UDF camp remained hopeful that its candidate Benny Behanan would retain the seat.

“The excitement was visible across the booths right from the start of the polling. We are positive about the outcome,” he said. On the drop in voter turnout compared to 2019, he said that they were yet to see the final voting percentage declared by the State Election Commission.

C.B. Devadarshan, member of the Ernakulam district secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], said the candidature of C. Raveendranath was widely accepted. “A positive trend in favour of the Left was visible from the start of the campaign,” he said. However, he pointed out that it was too early to provide a clear picture as the overall report was yet to come.

K.A. Unnikrishnan, candidate of the National Democratic Alliance, said there was a trend in favour of the alliance State-wide. “It will be reflected in Chalakudy too,” he said. The rival fronts played down the impressive turnout in Kunnathunad Assembly constituency in which Twenty20 has a significant presence while saying that it would not impact their prospects.

The UDF had won Chalakudy, Angamaly, Aluva, and Perumbavoor constituencies in the Assembly election held in 2021 while the LDF romped home in Kaipamangalam, Kodungalloor, and Kunnathunad. In the Lok Sabha election held in 2019, Mr. Behanan had defeated the late actor-turned-politician Innocent by a huge margin of 1.3 lakh votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.