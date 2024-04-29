Drone ban, traffic curbs in Latur for PM's rally on April 30

April 29, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST - Latur

The Latur district administration has banned the flying of drones till the intervening night of April 30-May 1 and also imposed traffic regulations on several roads, an official said on April 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

These curbs are in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll rally in Birle Farm here on April 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Latur district in charge Kiran Patil told PTI.

"The order to ban drones from midnight of April 30 to May 1 has been ordered by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. She has also imposed curbs on heavy vehicles between 12 noon and 5 p.m. on April 30 on several roads," a district official said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mr. Patil said the PM's rally would begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare is pitted against Congress' Shivaji Kalge in Latur. Voting will take place on May 7, while results will be declared on June 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.