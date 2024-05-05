Doordarshan National ropes in prominent personalities for election awareness campaign

May 05, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Doordarshan National has roped in prominent personalities from various fields for an awareness campaign to encourage people to exercise their franchise during the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Among them are Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nandini Harinath, singers Adnan Sami (who became an Indian citizen in 2016) and Mohit Chauhan; actor Taapsee Pannu; and Salma Khan of the Kinnar Maa Trust.

Earlier, top Constitutional office holders had appealed to voters through Doordarshan National to come out and vote. President Droupadi Murmu exhorted the electorate, especially first-time voters, to participate in the elections. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also joined in stating: “...we are the citizens of the world’s largest democracy. The Constitution gives us a multitude of rights as citizens, but it also expects that each of us performs the duty which is cast upon us, and one of the foremost duties of citizenship is to cast our vote”.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said Election Commission of India officials had worked hard for over two years, adding every eligible voter to the electoral rolls, now having close to 97 crore voters, and preparing over 10.50 lakh polling stations within two kilometres of the voters’ reach.

“...I still remember my first voting, but many years later, after so many elections and voting, I still make sure that I don’t miss an opportunity to cast my vote...because that is a right and a privilege that is given to every Indian citizen to select its representative to decide the future of the nation,” ISRO chief S. Somanath said in his televised statement.

