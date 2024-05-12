Don’t forget, you are still a graft accused: Meghwal to Delhi CM

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been celebrating ever since he was released from jail as if he had been absolved of all charges.

“Kis baat ka jashn mana rahe ho bhai (What are you celebrating about)? You are an accused. You still have the accusation attached to your name. You have to return to surrender by June 2,” Mr. Meghwal said at a public rally in support of BJP’s West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat in Dwarka’s Durgapuri.

‘Will win all seats’

“Kejriwal has to be taught a lesson. The person who used to say that he would send Congress leaders to jail and would never stay in government bungalows has been doing just the opposite. The public has understood what he is up to,” the Union Minister said, assuring party supporters that BJP will win all parliamentary seats of Delhi.

The AAP chief walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy and shifted to Tihar Jail on April 1.

Senior leaders of the BJP’s Delhi unit also took on the Chief Minister, terming him “the liquor scam kingpin”.

“He has come out of jail and started lying again. It is absolutely clear that he committed corruption. Celebration by his supporters doesn’t mean much as he has not been absolved of his crime. The excise policy was the AAP government’s plan to push the city’s youth into addiction,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

“When Delhi’s people go out to vote, they will have to choose between a corrupt politician and the Modi government whose development schemes have improved people’s lives in every corner of the country,” he added.

“Kejriwal’s ideology has turned Delhi into the most polluted capital city in the world. Substandard medicines have been given to patients at Delhi government hospitals. Corruption has happened in the health and education sectors as well,” he said.

The party’s North East Delhi nominee, Manoj Tiwari, said, “The person who went to jail on corruption charges and has stepped out at the mercy of the court is now talking about morality.”

“Instead of spreading confusion among people, he must answer their questions — when will water be supplied to all houses in the Capital? When will the city’s drains get unclogged? When will its roads be repaired?” he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post on X, “When Kejriwal first came to power, he said he will be an ‘aam aadmi’. Look at him now travelling big cars and living in a sheesh mahal.”

Terms of release

While granting bail to Mr. Kejriwal, the court prohibited him from making any comments with regard to his role in the excise policy case. The court barred him from visiting the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat. He is also not allowed to sign any official files unless it is required to obtain the Lieutenant-Governor’s approval.

(with inputs from Ankur Singh)