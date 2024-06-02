ADVERTISEMENT

Do not count postal votes at the end, TNCC urges EC

Updated - June 02, 2024 05:31 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 12:31 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday opposed the Election Commission’s plan to count postal votes after the final round of counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Addressing reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan here, he recalled the incident wherein the incumbent Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, M. Appavu, once lost by a mere 49 votes to the AIADMK’s I.S. Inbadurai in Radhapuram, and said a similar situation could recur this time if postal votes were counted at the end.

“The result can change wherever the margin of difference is likely to be just 10,000 or 15,000 votes [if postal votes are counted at the end]. This is the BJP’s plan. The EC should uphold the Representation of the People Act,” he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, he said, “Is it really meditation when he has cameras around him? The norm is to meditate without any hindrance. Swami Vivekananda is revered by people of all religions. However, Mr. Modi is bringing disrepute to his legacy.”Asked about the election results, He said the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious and urged the parties in the INDIA bloc to stay vigilant during the counting.

He downplayed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision not to attend the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting in New Delhi and said a party representative attending the meeting was enough.

