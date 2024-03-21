DMK stand against Mekedatu in poll manifesto triggers political row in Karnataka

March 21, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

The declaration of DMK in its poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu that it would stop any efforts by Karnataka to construct Mekedatu balancing reservoir has triggered a political row in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with the Opposition BJP asking the ruling Congress whether it would follow raja dharma by opposing this to protect the interests of people of the State or abide by maithri dharma to support its political ally DMK, which is a partner in INDI Alliance.

Taking to social media, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok asked, “Will Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah now follow Raja Dharma and protect the interests of Kannadigas or will he adhere to Maithri Dharma to save Rahul Gandhi’s I.N.D.I Alliance by compromising Karnataka’s interests?”

Using the occasion to ridicule the Congress government that had launched “My Tax, My Right” protest in Delhi against the alleged injustice by the Centre in devolution of State’s share of central taxes and grants, Mr. Ashok remarked: “Will troubleshooter Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar now organise ‘My Water, My Right’ protest taking all the Congress MLAs from Karnataka to Chennai?” All the Congress legislators from Karnataka had taken part in the party’s protest in Delhi.

Taking a dig at CM Siddaramaiah for describing himself as a “strong Chief Minister”, Mr. Ashok alleged: “Karnataka’s weakest Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is being bullied by I.N.D.I alliance partner DMK that it will stall the Mekedatu drinking water project in Karnataka which could be a solution to Bengaluru’s water woes.”

Major poll plank

The DMK in its poll manifesto has said, “Efforts to construct Mekedatu dam will be stopped: Measures will be taken by the DMK through firm legal action to protect the interests of farmers in the delta region and to ensure water supply to various parts of Tamil Nadu, countering the Supreme Court’s decision against construction of Mekedatu dam.”

Congress had made Mekedatu a major issue in the 2023 Assembly elections by taking out padayatra in two phases, demanding immediate construction of the balancing reservoir which would help regulate the flow of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. The drought gripping Karnataka had again brought the focus on the need for the reservoir. The ruling Congress had recently attacked the BJP by blaming the Centre for not giving clearance to the Mekedatu project.

