DMK is less of a political party, more of a criminal syndicate, says Tejasvi Surya

April 12, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 06:51 am IST

“The DMK is less of a political party and more of a criminal syndicate,” BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said on Friday. The upcoming Lok Sabha poll in Tamil Nadu will bring a long-term political change in the State, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists in Chennai, Mr. Surya said that there is a sense of enthusiasm among the voters in Tamil Nadu. “Because for decades, the electorate of the State had only two options — the DMK and the AIADMK. There is no difference between the two Dravidian parties. People of the State tolerated them, because they didn’t have an alternative.”

However, in the last few years, the BJP has been emerging as a viable and promising alternative in the State, Mr. Surya said, adding: “The 2024 Lok Sabha election is very important because it will bring a long-term political change in the State. The whole country is watching how Tamil Nadu is going to vote, this election.”

He said he is confident that his party will secure at least 25% of votes and a “remarkable” number of seats. “The victory will begin with Mr. Annamalai from Coimbatore and it will mark the beginning of a new political revolution,” he said.

“In my view, there is no bigger ambassador than Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Tamil. He takes the Tamil language and culture all over the world,” Mr. Surya said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.