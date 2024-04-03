DMK has not fulfilled its poll promises: BJP

April 03, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 07:06 am IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has not fulfilled its poll promises and the State was facing drug menace and kangroo courts, said BJP leader P. Sudhakar Reddy.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, the co-incharge Tamil Nadu BJP said that the people from all sections across the nation wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rule the country for the third time.

People want him to be back in the larger interest of the nation, for creating a self-reliant country and making the country the 5th largest economy in the world, he said.

“Mr. Modi is seen as the protector of Sanathana Dharma and he is the most popular leader in the world,” he added. Schemes like Mudra loan, digital payments and free medical insurance benefited lakhs of people in the country.

Mr. Sudhakar said that the National Democratic Alliance would win 400-plus seats in the country, with BJP alone winning 370-plus seats.

The parties in INDIA bloc were family-based parties where families’ interest came first. “But for the BJP nation is first followed by the party,” he added.

DMK which had made 502 poll promises had touched upon only 200 promises. “It has miserably failed. One of the (former) Ministers is in jail. People of Tamil Nadu will give befitting reply by electing NDA alliance candidates from the State,” he added.

Thought the Centre has given huge funds for development of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister claiming that the Centre was giving only 29% of the State’s contribution through tax to the Centre.

Refuting charges made by the DMK that the Centre was not doing enough for Tamil fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Sudhakar said that hundreds of arrested fishermen were freed by the intervention of the Prime Minister.

BJP candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat, Radikaa Sarathkumar, was also present.