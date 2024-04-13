ADVERTISEMENT

DMK files complaints with ECI alleging model code violation by BJP

April 13, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 06:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has submitted two complaints to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu and Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging electoral malpractice and violation of model code of conduct.

In his complaint to CEO Satyabrata Sahoo, DMK’s organisation secretary, R.S.Bharathi said BJP’s campaign poster was published in a leading English daily newspaper without precertification details in the advertisement as mandated by ECI. He also charged that the poster did not have specific data or survey on claims that one crore students have been trained.

He sought CEO to initiate proceedings against BJP for violating model code of conduct and publishing unverified information and to issue necessary instructions to media outlets, prohibiting BJP from publishing political advertisements.

In another complaint to ECI, Mr.Bharathi alleged that booth level officers in Maduravoyal falling under Sriperumbudur constituency sent whatsapp messages enabling to download voters booth slips with slogans, BJP symbol and photos of leaders.

He sought appropriate action against booth level officers who sent such messages and issue directions to BJP to desist from issuing booth slips. Moreover, other officials involved in election work must be sensitised to refrain from such corrupt practices.

