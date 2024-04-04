ADVERTISEMENT

DMK-Congress alliance is based on principles, says Alagiri

April 04, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 07:09 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The former TNCC president, K.S. Alagiri, said on Thursday that the alliance in which Congress forms part was strong and based on principles.

The former TNCC president was campaigning for his party candidate Sudha in Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency in Kumbakonam. He said the INDIA bloc was formed in Tamil Nadu without any hiccups. It was an alliance for development.

Commending Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Alagiri said the Chief Minister had clarified that he would reduce the price of petrol and diesel by reducing the tax levied by the State government.

Condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he wondered what would be the reaction of the BJP if their party leader, K. Annamalai, was put behind bars in Tamil Nadu.

