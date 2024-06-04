ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu election result 2024: DMK and its allies score a resounding victory in three constituencies around Chennai

Updated - June 05, 2024 01:09 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK and its allies have scored a resounding victory in Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur and Tiruvallur.

The Hindu Bureau

In Tiruvallur reserved Parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil won with a huge margin. File

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have scored a resounding victory in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur and Tiruvallur.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tiruvallur reserved Parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil won with a huge margin of 5,72,155 votes against BJP’s Pon V. Balaganapathy. It was the highest victory margin in the State. Of the total number of valid votes (14,17,812), Mr. Senthil had secured 7,96,956 votes. Mr. Balaganapathy and DMDK’s K. Nallathambi got 2,24,801 votes and 2,23,904 votes respectively, as per the result announced by Tiruvallur returning officer.

Also read: DMK equals Congress record of winning Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency

In Sriperumbudur, the DMK’s T.R.Baalu was declared the winner after securing 7,55,671 votes out of 14,35,377 votes. While ADMK candidate G. Premkumar secured 2,70,549 votes, all the other 32 candidates including TMC’s Venugopal lost the deposit.

While counting began on time in Kancheepuram constituency, it was delayed at Sriperumbudur constituency, which falls under Chengalpattu Collectorate, due to some technical snag in Ambattur constituency. Both the Collectorates had made adequate security arrangements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Kancheepuram constituency, the incumbent DMK MP G. Selvam has emerged victorious for the second consecutive time. He received certificate of election from the Kancheepuram returning officer on Tuesday. Mr. Selvam sealed his victory with 5,86,044 votes against AIADMK candidate E. Rajasekhar who got 3,64,571 votes, according to the results announced by returning officer and Kancheepuram Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan. He defeated AIADMK’s K. Maragatham during the 2019 parliamentary election in Kancheepuram constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US