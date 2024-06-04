Tamil Nadu election result 2024: DMK and its allies score a resounding victory in three constituencies around Chennai

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have scored a resounding victory in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur and Tiruvallur.

In Tiruvallur reserved Parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil won with a huge margin of 5,72,155 votes against BJP’s Pon V. Balaganapathy. It was the highest victory margin in the State. Of the total number of valid votes (14,17,812), Mr. Senthil had secured 7,96,956 votes. Mr. Balaganapathy and DMDK’s K. Nallathambi got 2,24,801 votes and 2,23,904 votes respectively, as per the result announced by Tiruvallur returning officer.

In Sriperumbudur, the DMK’s T.R.Baalu was declared the winner after securing 7,55,671 votes out of 14,35,377 votes. While ADMK candidate G. Premkumar secured 2,70,549 votes, all the other 32 candidates including TMC’s Venugopal lost the deposit.

While counting began on time in Kancheepuram constituency, it was delayed at Sriperumbudur constituency, which falls under Chengalpattu Collectorate, due to some technical snag in Ambattur constituency. Both the Collectorates had made adequate security arrangements.

In Kancheepuram constituency, the incumbent DMK MP G. Selvam has emerged victorious for the second consecutive time. He received certificate of election from the Kancheepuram returning officer on Tuesday. Mr. Selvam sealed his victory with 5,86,044 votes against AIADMK candidate E. Rajasekhar who got 3,64,571 votes, according to the results announced by returning officer and Kancheepuram Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan. He defeated AIADMK’s K. Maragatham during the 2019 parliamentary election in Kancheepuram constituency.