DMK and AIADMK candidates file nomination papers in Erode parliamentary constituency

March 25, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:51 am IST - ERODE

DMK candidate K.E. Prakash and AIADMK candidate Ashok Kumar filed their nomination papers for contesting in Erode parliamentary constituency with the Returning Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Functionaries and cadres of both parties and respective alliance parties came in processions and gathered near the Collectorate in large numbers in vehicles. Later, only three persons, which is the permissible number of persons who can accompany the candidate, entered the collectorate, and filed their papers.

A total of 13 nominations were filed by candidates on Monday. Nominations can be filed till March 27 while scrutiny will take place on March 28. Nominations can be withdrawn till March 30 and polling will take place on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT