District administration officials take out bike rally to create voting awareness among youth

April 10, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru district administration and district Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee took out a bike rally in the city on Wednesday to create voting awareness among the youth.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner N.N. Madhu were among the officials wearing helmets and riding motorcycles and other two-wheelers through the streets of Mysuru on Wednesday as part of the rally.

The bike rally, which was taken out from Gun House circle to Kempe Gowda Circle in the city, follows similar voter awareness programmes conducted by Mysuru district SVEEP Committee in the light of the approaching elections to the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Rajendra said the bike rally was taken out to draw the attention of all the voters particularly the youth to the upcoming elections and the importance of their participation in the electoral process. He said all eligible voters should exercise their franchise without succumbing to any sort of temptation. The votes should compulsorily be ethical, he said. He regretted that a few youth do not display interest in the voting process and emphasized the need to create awareness about the importance of electoral participation among them. Youth should participate in the voting process and make the elections a successful democratic exercise.

Mr. Rajendra also said that task of preventing electoral malpractices was not restricted to the officials and called upon the general public to join hands with them by uploading photos, videos or audios pertaining to violations on the cVIGIL app.

