Distribution of booth slips begins in central region

April 01, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruvarur Collector T. Charushree distributing booth slips to voters at Pavithramanickam panchayat on Monday.

Tiruvarur Collector T. Charushree distributing booth slips to voters at Pavithramanickam panchayat on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Distribution of booth slips to voters for the Lok Sabha elections got under way in most of the districts in the central region on Monday.

The booth slips would be distributed to voters through the designated Booth Level Officers (BLOs). District authorities said that the BLOs will go door to door to distribute the slips.

In Tiruchi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the exercise at Subramaniapuram. According to sources in the district administration, the slips would be distributed through over 2,500 BLOs.

The officers would be required to obtain the signature of an adult member of the household on handing over the slips for the family. A voter guide, with relevant information for the voters to exercise their franchise without hassle, would also be distributed along with the booth slips. BLOs have been instructed to make two/three round of visits to ensure that the slips are distributed to all voters without fail, the officials said.

The process is expected to be completed by April 13.

In Mayiladuthurai, Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inaugurated the distribution of the slips at Vallalagaram and said that 1,743 BLOs would distribute the slips to the 15.45 lakh voters in the district. The exercise would be completed by April 10, he said.

Tiruvarur Collector T. Charushree, who inaugurated the distribution of the slips at Pavithramanickam panchayat, said that all the 10,46,478 voters in the district would be issued the slips before April 13. The slips would be distributed by 1183 BLOs, she added.

