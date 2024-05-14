ADVERTISEMENT

Distance, delay and deletions in Hyderabad Lok Sabha polls

Updated - May 14, 2024 11:31 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 11:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Names of voters being deleted from electoral rolls shock party functionaries in Hyderabad.

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

Men and women waiting queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in a polling station in Hyderabad on Monday, May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Three Ds - distance, deletions and delays - appeared to have played spoilsport for electors of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha polls that recorded the lowest turnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voters, and party functionaries who were given charge, opined that they were shocked to find names being deleted from the rolls. Some of them maintained that they had exercised their right to franchise only in last year’s Telangana Assembly Elections.

“Eight names from my household were deleted from the electoral rolls,” said S Q Masood, an activist. What is ironic is that Mr Masood’s area of work includes electoral issues. “My name, my wife’s, mother’s, three brothers and their respective wives’ names were deleted. Apart from these names, two cousins could not find their names on the list. This is of course shocking. I have already written to the ERO, but the elections are done .”

ADVERTISEMENT

Appeal by Hyderabad LS candidates about low voting fails to have impact

The road to the Madrasa-e-Saliheen Polling Station in Biryani Shah Dargah Tekri is steep which an unskilled biker will find difficult to negotiate. Party Workers posted there to monitor polling said, “We have over 150 deleted voters. We were surprised by this. A lot of people who climbed all the way up here had to return,” a worker who requested anonymity told The Hindu. A constable posted there nodded in agreement, adding that some voters who had voters slips too had to turn back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Masood who sought to check whether his name was on the Absentee Shifted Dead (ASD) voter list, said that there were less than 30 names on it, a stark contrast as compared to the 150-odd struck off the electoral rolls.

“Several voters who live close to this polling booth have to vote in a completely different neighbourhood, and vice versa. There was a lot of confusion because of this,” another polling agent said.

Another elector, who cast his vote in the previous elections near the Balshetty Khet Playground in Noorkhan Bazaar, about a quarter of a kilometre from his house said that his polling booth this Lok Sabha elections changed. He now had to drive much further to a SETWIN property near Khilwat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US