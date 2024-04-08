April 08, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Bengaluru

The inordinate delay in relaunching Indira canteens, which are currently in a sorry state, has struck a note of disappointment among a section of citizens, particularly the poor and working class, especially given that the project is a flagship one of the Congress and known to be dear to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Apart from opening two canteens in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, nowhere in Karnataka have the canteens been revamped. The government had promised to increase the number of canteens from 165 to 250. The government had also proposed to change the menu.

Breakfast is served at ₹5, lunch and dinner are served at ₹10 in the canteens. In Bengaluru, although the BBMP has submitted the tender, the government is yet to give a nod.

S. Babu, Bengaluru District Street Vendors Association, said many street vendors and pourakarmikas have stopped eating in the canteens due to the poor quality of food. “The quality has been deteriorating since the last few years. Our hopes were revived after the Congress government made an announcement of relaunching the canteens, but they have been dashed with the delay,” he said.

T. Pachaiyappan, an auto driver who lives in Ulsoor, said the setting up of Indira Canteens was the best thing that happened to Karnataka. Thousands of auto drivers were visiting them. “Eating in the canteens helped drivers save money. But later, after the Congress lost the Assembly elections in 2018, many canteens became defunct. The food quality was also compromised. Now, auto drivers do not visit the canteens. The new government should have refurbished the canteens,” he said.

Sunil Bajilakere, an activist from Mangaluru, said no canteen in Mangaluru is functioning, and this is a disadvantage for the poor.

Venkatesh P., a resident of Raichur, said the government’s failure to implement its promise of reviving the canteens may not have a deep impact on the elections, but would have earned favour among voters, especially in rural and backward areas.

