Digvijaya Singh has a long history with Rajgarh

March 23, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated March 24, 2024 12:49 am IST - BHOPAL

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from his pocket borough of Rajgarh. His name was announced late on Saturday in the party’s fresh list of candidates, which included 11 more names for Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Singh, however, confirmed his candidature hours before the party made the official announcement as he responded to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s comments on the speculations of the Congress veteran being fielded from his bastion.

Speaking to reporters in Rajgarh, Mr. Singh, 77, said, “I am ready to even contest against [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi or [former M.P. CM] Shivraj Singh Chouhan. But the party has asked me to contest from here [Rajgarh], so I will fight from here.”

He was responding to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who claimed that many Congress leaders were “running towards their safe turfs”, including Mr. Singh, who was also returning to his home turf instead of the Bhopal constituency from where he had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

‘Senior Congressmen unwilling to contest’

“The Congress is not able to find candidates. In this scenario, someone is going to his home turf after 30 years. Why doesn’t he come back to contest from Bhopal again? You were the State’s CM of 10 years. Come. Who is stopping you?” Mr. Yadav said, claiming that the Congress has been unable to declare all its candidates as its senior leaders were either unwilling to enter the poll fray or were “running” to safe seats.

Earlier this week, Mr. Singh had said that the Congress leadership had “indicated” to him that he may be fielded from Rajgarh. However, he had earlier expressed his wish to not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election as he was already a member of the Rajya Sabha.

While the BJP has declared all its 29 candidates in the State, the Congress has only officially announced 10 names. The Opposition party is expected to release the remaining 18 names soon, while its INDIA bloc partner, the Samajwadi Party (SP), will field its candidate from the Khajuraho seat as part of their seat-sharing arrangement. According to Congress sources, the party is keen on fielding a mix of young and experienced leaders in the State.

Long history in Rajgarh

Mr. Singh, who hails from the erstwhile royal family of Rajgarh, will be up against BJP candidate and two-term sitting MP Rodmal Nagar.

The Congress veteran had become the MP from Rajgarh for the first time in 1984. He had, however, lost it to the BJP’s Pyarelal Khandelwal in 1989 before wresting the seat back from him in 1991. Mr. Singh vacated the seat in 1993 after he was chosen by the Congress as the State’s CM.

His brother Lakshman Singh then won Rajgarh in a 1994 bylection and held it until 2009, albeit with a twist: he joined the BJP in 2003 and won the seat on its ticket in 2004. In 2009, Mr. Lakshman Singh was defeated by the Congress’ Narayan Singh Amlabe and then returned to the Congress in 2013.

