Did Bhavani Revanna violate the ‘secrecy of voting’?

April 26, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Hassan

Bhavani Revanna, mother of Congress candidate Prajwal Revanna, has revealed to whom she voted during the polling on Friday.

Speaking to press persons after casting her vote at Paduvalahippe, Ms. Bhavani Revanna, who earlier worked as a member of Hassan Zilla Panchayat, said that she gave her vote to Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) candidate contesting with the support of the BJP.

Further, she said that people in the constituency had been voting in favour of the JD(S) candidate considering the development works executed by her family.

When The Hindu contacted Chandramohan Thakur, General Observer for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, to question if her statement violated the secrecy of voting’, the officer said that the Returning Officer would take note of this if someone complained to him along with the video clip.

