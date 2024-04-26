GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Did Bhavani Revanna violate the ‘secrecy of voting’?

April 26, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Bhavani Revanna, mother of Congress candidate Prajwal Revanna, has revealed to whom she voted during the polling on Friday.

Speaking to press persons after casting her vote at Paduvalahippe, Ms. Bhavani Revanna, who earlier worked as a member of Hassan Zilla Panchayat, said that she gave her vote to Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) candidate contesting with the support of the BJP.

Further, she said that people in the constituency had been voting in favour of the JD(S) candidate considering the development works executed by her family.

When The Hindu contacted Chandramohan Thakur, General Observer for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, to question if her statement violated the secrecy of voting’, the officer said that the Returning Officer would take note of this if someone complained to him along with the video clip.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.