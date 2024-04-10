ADVERTISEMENT

Dhinakaran cautions voters about a tacit understanding between DMK and AIADMK in Ramanathapuram

April 10, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated April 11, 2024 07:52 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran at an election campaign in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The DMK and the AIADMK had a secret deal and the voters should not be carried away by such acts, cautioned Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran here on Wednesday.

Speaking at an election meeting in Mudukalathur in support of O Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent in jackfruit symbol with the backing of BJP, AMMK, PMK and others, he said that the DMK and the AIADMK had a tacit understanding to defeat him and Mr Panneerselvam.

He appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of Mr Panneerselvam from Ramanathapuram and assured that not only the constituency, but the entire State would witness robust growth in all spheres.

Unable to stomach the popularity of the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, the DMK and the AIADMK were misleading the public. Only when Mr Modi came back to power, not only TN, but the entire nation would move forward and be a big player in the global arena, he said.

Attacking the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha AIADMK candidate Jayaperumal as a person hailing from a DMK family, Mr Dhinakaran said that when the AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran contested from Arupukottai Assembly segment, Mr Jayaperumal’s father had fought against him on a DMK ticket.

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had given ticket to Mr Jayaperumal, who is contesting on the two-leaves symbol. Such was the intelligence of the AIADMK leader, he laughed at it and said that good news would soon come post-polls and appealed to the cadres to vote for Mr Panneerselvam and work hard for his victory.

He campaigned in a few pockets including Mudukalathur, where the Mukulathor population is dominant.

