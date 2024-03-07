Dharashiv Collector anticipate surge in candidates for Lob Sabha election; consults ECI

March 07, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Mumbai

Amidst the Maratha agitation, the Collector of Dharashiv (previously Osmanabad) district in Maharashtra, Sachin Ombase, has expressed concerns about the potential for an excessive number of candidates from the Maratha community, surpassing the capacity of electronic voting machines in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Seeking guidance from the Election Commission of India on handling such a situation, he highlighted the challenges, including the need for larger ballot papers, additional ballot boxes, manpower, and vehicles to handle potential issues arising from a high number of candidates.

Mr. Ombase, in a letter dated March 6, informed the electoral body of the likelihood of the ‘disgruntled’ Maratha community fielding ‘too many’ candidates, posing challenges related to the capacity of EVMs and issues that might crop up if elections are held using ballot papers.

Dharashiv is part of the Marathwada region, which consists of eight districts and has been a focal point for pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s campaign advocating for separate reservation in education and government jobs.

A similar situation was witnessed in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency of neighbouring Telangana during the 2019 elections wherein 185 candidates, including 178 angry turmeric farmers, contested against KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha.

In October last year, 155 individuals filed candidatures for a gram panchayat byelection in Chate Pimpalgaon village of Parbhani district at the insistence of the protesting Maratha community. Consequently, the State Election Commission suspended the byelection, and a letter notifying the decision was sent to the Parbhani collector.