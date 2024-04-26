Deve Gowda criticises Congress guarantee cards

April 26, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Hassan

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda took serious exception to the Congress party’s distribution of guarantee cards in Karnataka.

Speaking to press persons after casting his vote at Paduvalahippe in Holenarasipur taluk, Mr. Deve Gowda, displaying a card being distributed by the Congress, asked if Rahul Gandhi was either Chief Minister or Prime Minister to issue such cards. “I don’t call them guarantee cards. They are party pamphlets,” he said.

They are promising ₹1 lakh to each family, a caste census, and a loan waiver. “I enquired in Kerala and Tamil Nadu States. The cards were not distributed in those states. Only in Karnataka, the Congress party is distributing the pamphlets. They did distribute similar pamphlets in the past election too,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said he had never seen such low-level politics. “They have distributed pamphlets in constituencies where JD(S) candidates Prajwal, Kumaraswamy are contesting,” he said.

