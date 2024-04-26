GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Deve Gowda criticises Congress guarantee cards

April 26, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda took serious exception to the Congress party’s distribution of guarantee cards in Karnataka.

Speaking to press persons after casting his vote at Paduvalahippe in Holenarasipur taluk, Mr. Deve Gowda, displaying a card being distributed by the Congress, asked if Rahul Gandhi was either Chief Minister or Prime Minister to issue such cards. “I don’t call them guarantee cards. They are party pamphlets,” he said.

They are promising ₹1 lakh to each family, a caste census, and a loan waiver. “I enquired in Kerala and Tamil Nadu States. The cards were not distributed in those states. Only in Karnataka, the Congress party is distributing the pamphlets. They did distribute similar pamphlets in the past election too,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said he had never seen such low-level politics. “They have distributed pamphlets in constituencies where JD(S) candidates Prajwal, Kumaraswamy are contesting,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.