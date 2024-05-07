Despite scorching sun, people turn up at booths in large numbers to vote in Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka

May 07, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI/ KALABURAGI/ BELAGAVI

Braving the scorching heat — with the mercury hovering between 44° and 46° Celsius across the Kalyana Karnataka region and reaching a maximum of around 40° Celsius in Kittur Karnataka region — people came out in good numbers to exercise their franchise in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.

Many came early to the polling stations to avoid the mid-day heat, resulting in long queues outside the polling stations during the initial hours. By 11 a.m., many of the constituencies had registered a polling percentage of up to 25%. The polling pace slowed down for a few hours in the afternoon but gained momentum in the evening. The Election Commission had made special arrangements such as providing shamianas to rest under for the voters.

The enthusiasm was palpable, particularly among first-time voters and electors residing in foreign countries who had flown down to India to cast their votes.

Prominent among those who voted were AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Ministers Laxmi Hebbalkar, Eshwar Khandre, Shivanand Patil, and Santosh Lad, all from the Congress, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, and B.S. Yediyurappa, all from the BJP.

Mostly peaceful

Overall, the polling was peaceful, barring two instances of manhandling in Belagavi district, resulting in injuries to party workers. Hanumant Arabavi, Congress booth agent at Bandarhalli in Belagavi district was injured when he was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters accusing him of canvassing inside the polling station. He, in turn, filed a complaint with the Saundatti police. Two young men came to blows in a polling booth at Elimunnoli village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district over a trivial issue. The youth complained that the authorities should put up more booths to reduce the rush.

There were a few instances of technical glitches in EVM units, which resulted in polling being delayed for a few minutes in Vijayapura and Dharwad constituencies.

People at Vittalapur village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district boycotted the elections to register their of protest against a doctor, who they held responsible for the death of a pregnant woman a few days ago.

Anjali Nimbalkar, Congress nominee in Uttara Kananda, intercepted a BJP agent at Nittur near Khanapur in Belagavi district accusing him of canvassing around the booth. Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to complain to the Election Commission against Ms. Hebbalkar for alleged violation of the model code of conduct as she and her family members were seen showing three fingers of their right hand inside the booth, which is the serial number of Mrinal Hebbalkar, candidate and her son.

Despite the ban on carrying cell phones into the polling stations, a few voters from Gadag, Haveri, and Dharwad districts posted video clips of them casting votes on social media platforms, resulting in cases being registered.

Lunch break inside booth

Despite a series of training programmes for the polling staff, Dharwad witnessed an unusual development with polling staff locking the polling station for at least 20 minutes so that they could have their lunch. An inquiry has been ordered.

Vijay Kulkarni votes

Meanwhile, the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who is barred from entering Dharwad district in connection with a murder case, visited Dharwad after a gap of four years to cast his vote, after the court allowed him to exercise his franchise.

