Despite its good showing, a season of discontent and intrigue grips BJP in Kerala

A season of discontent and intrigue seems to plague the BJP in Kerala despite its path-breaking and decisive showing in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Internal rumblings indicated that opposing factions in the party seemed to be vying for the credit for the party’s electoral gains, which arguably puts the BJP on a track to make dividends in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Harrowingly for the LDF and UDF, the BJP is the dominant force in 11 Assembly segments. It has increased its vote share in the State, ominously for the ruling front and the Opposition, by 3.57%.

BJP State president K. Surendran’s loyalists have debatably attributed the party’s electoral gains to his leadership and stressed the need for his continuation in the post well into the 2026 Assembly polls.

Under Mr. Surendran’s watch and perhaps for social and political reasons beyond his leadership, the BJP had its best innings yet in Kerala in the 2024 polls.

Suresh Gopi’s decisive victory in Thrissur and Rajiv Chandrasekhar’s thinning down of Shashi Tharoor’s lead in Thiruvananthapuram have buoyed the party.

Mr. Gopi’s win in Thrissur incited a rebellion in the Congress and rendered the party’s political warhorse and pinch-hitter, K. Muraleedharan, a virtual recluse.

For now, Mr. Surendran has the calling card of an adept political manager and a good progress report to lean on if the BJP’s national leadership weighs an organisational shake-up in Kerala.

However, Mr. Surendran’s loyalists have found stiff opposition from the supporters of another backward class leader and political firebrand, Sobha Surendran.

Ms. Surendran increased the BJP’s vote share to 28.3% in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha segment, where backward classes constitute a crucial electoral bloc.

Ms. Surendran’s supporters were jockeying not so subtly for a more significant role for her in the State leadership, including presidentship, on the premise that she could harness backward class votes to the BJP’s bandwagon in the local body elections in 2025 and beyond.

With Mr. Gopi seemingly on track for a Union Cabinet post, the BJP might zero in on a backward-class leader, possibly even an ally such as the BDJS, to effect a social balance in governance at the Centre visa-a-vis Kerala.

Moreover, given the headwinds in the current Lok Sabha elections, the BJP seemed keen to send a clear signal of solidarity with its regional allies by rewarding them in one form or another.